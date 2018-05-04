A Single Kylie Jenner Social Media Post is Worth $1 Million

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the Kardashian / Jenner girls, but she’s easily the most influential. And I can back that up. Kylie’s posts are worth $1 MILLION . . . each. This makes her the most influential celebrity on social media.

In other words, every time she pimps a product on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, that product gets the equivalent of $1 million in advertising. She’s the first member of her family to reach that level. Beyoncé was #1 last year at $1 million, but her value has dropped.

Kylie has more than 150 MILLION followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. That doesn’t include Snapchat . . . but she was confirmed as the most-followed person there in 2016.