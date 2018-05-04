Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 04, 2018

A Single Kylie Jenner Social Media Post is Worth $1 Million

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the Kardashian / Jenner girls, but she’s easily the most influential.  And I can back that up. Kylie’s posts are worth $1 MILLION . . . each.  This makes her the most influential celebrity on social media.

In other words, every time she pimps a product on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, that product gets the equivalent of $1 million in advertising.  She’s the first member of her family to reach that level.  Beyoncé was #1  last year at $1 million, but her value has dropped.

Kylie has more than 150 MILLION followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.  That doesn’t include Snapchat . . . but she was confirmed as the most-followed person there in 2016.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation