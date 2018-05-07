SNL Pokes Fun at Kanye Tweets in Brilliant Skit

By Estee

After a week’s worth of endless talk about Kanye West, “Saturday Night Live” capped it off by saying exactly what was needed to be said in a BRILLIANT skit that was a takeoff on the horror movie “A Quiet Place”.

Five people are tiptoeing through a cornfield, trying to be as quiet as possible so the monsters don’t kill them. But one character, played by host Donald Glover, is keeping up with Kanye’s Tweets on his phone.

Try as they might, they just can’t keep quiet about the insanity spewing forth from Kanye, and one by one, it KILLS them.