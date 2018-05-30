Sign in with your existing account
Snoop Dogg Helped Break the Record for Largest Gin and Juice
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Snoop Dogg broke the was at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival over the weekend to help break the Guinness World Record
for the LARGEST GIN AND JUICE.
Technically, the record was for “largest paradise cocktail” . . . but it contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot
brandy, and 38 jugs of orange juice. So yeah, that’s a gin and juice. All 132-plus gallons of it.
It also had a giant pink umbrella and straw in it.
(
USA Today)
