Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 30, 2018

Snoop Dogg Helped Break the Record for Largest Gin and Juice

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Snoop Dogg broke the was at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival over the weekend to help break the Guinness World Record for the LARGEST GIN AND JUICE.

Technically, the record was for “largest paradise cocktail” . . . but it contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy, and 38 jugs of orange juice.  So yeah, that’s a gin and juice.  All 132-plus gallons of it.

It also had a giant pink umbrella and straw in it.

( USA Today)

   

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation