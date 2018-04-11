Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 11, 2018

Some Guy Robbed a Bank . . . to Impress Taylor Swift?

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

How would YOU get Taylor Swift’s attention?  A guy in Connecticut named Bruce Rowley had a fascinating plan.  He ROBBED A BANK to impress her.

Rowley was arrested after he confessed to the robbery. He says he drove to Taylor’s house in Rhode Island, and threw some of the stolen money over her house fence to try to impress her.   LOL!

Rowley was booked for robbery and larceny.  He’s being held on bail . . . and he keeps talking about how he has a crush on Taylor.

The bank robber isn’t Taylor’s only obsessed fan.  A so-called “transient” climbed a seven-foot wall outside her mansion in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

He was apparently shouting Taylor’s name, but she wasn’t home . . . not that she would’ve responded if she was.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation