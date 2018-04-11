Some Guy Robbed a Bank . . . to Impress Taylor Swift?

By Estee

Power 953 News

How would YOU get Taylor Swift’s attention? A guy in Connecticut named Bruce Rowley had a fascinating plan. He ROBBED A BANK to impress her.

Rowley was arrested after he confessed to the robbery. He says he drove to Taylor’s house in Rhode Island, and threw some of the stolen money over her house fence to try to impress her. LOL!

Rowley was booked for robbery and larceny. He’s being held on bail . . . and he keeps talking about how he has a crush on Taylor.

The bank robber isn’t Taylor’s only obsessed fan. A so-called “transient” climbed a seven-foot wall outside her mansion in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

He was apparently shouting Taylor’s name, but she wasn’t home . . . not that she would’ve responded if she was.