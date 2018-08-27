Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: August 27, 2018

Some Guy Rushed the Stage at a Beyoncé / Jay-Z Show

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

As Beyonce and Jay Z were leaving the stage at the end of their show in Atlanta on Saturday night, a guy jumped onstage and tried to follow them.

A statement issued by tour staff said the guy was drunk.  They added, “We had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation.

“We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. and Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.”

TMZ says the man was cited for disorderly conduct, but not jailed.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

©2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. ©2018 Rovi Corporation