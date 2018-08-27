Some Guy Rushed the Stage at a Beyoncé / Jay-Z Show

By Estee

Power 953 News

As Beyonce and Jay Z were leaving the stage at the end of their show in Atlanta on Saturday night, a guy jumped onstage and tried to follow them.

A statement issued by tour staff said the guy was drunk. They added, “We had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely diffuse the situation.

“We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. and Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.”

TMZ says the man was cited for disorderly conduct, but not jailed.