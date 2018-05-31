By Estee

I think I’m about to take care of your Father’s Day shopping.

The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES. Yes, candles. And they smell like MEAT. The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.

You can order them for $15 each at A1MeatScents.com . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get ’em before they sell out and they show up by Father’s Day.