A.1. Steak Sauce Is Selling Meat-Scented Candles, Just in Time For Father’s Day
By
Estee
Power 953 News
I think I’m about to take care of your Father’s Day shopping.
The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES. Yes, candles. And they smell like MEAT. The three
scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.
You can order them for $15 each at
A1MeatScents.com . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get ’em before they sell out and they show up by Father’s Day.
