Posted: May 31, 2018

A.1. Steak Sauce Is Selling Meat-Scented Candles, Just in Time For Father’s Day

By Estee

Power 953 News

I think I’m about to take care of your Father’s Day shopping.

The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES.  Yes, candles.  And they smell like MEAT.  The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.

You can order them for $15 each at  A1MeatScents.com . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get ’em before they sell out and they show up by Father’s Day.

