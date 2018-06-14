Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2018

Tabloid Trash: Did Bill Cosby’s Wife Leave Him?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Bill Cosby hasn’t been sentenced yet, but his punishment has already begun.  According to the not-always-reliable  Radar Online, Bill’s wife Camille has MOVED OUT of their Philadelphia home, and she’s going to file for divorce.

Even Bill’s three living children have abandoned him.  They’re with Camille at a home in Massachusetts, and haven’t visited their dad in months.

The source says Bill begged Camille to stay, but she’s not interested.  “She wants to leave his scandal behind her.  She has no interest in seeing Bill.  She doesn’t want his reputation affecting the life she’s building for herself.”

She’s even planning to sell the house in Philly once Bill is behind bars.

