Posted: May 09, 2018

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s feud might be done, but her beef with Kim Kardashian is nowhere near over

By Estee

Power 953 News

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s feud might be done, but her beef with Kim Kardashian is nowhere near over.

Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation World Tour last night, and chatted to the audience about the “low” point in her life when Kim Kardashian exposed her on Snapchat—on National Snake Day.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media,” Taylor said. “And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore and I guess the snakes… I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead.”

Ouch.

