Posted: July 11, 2018

Taylor Swift Says Songwriting is the Same as It Was When She Was 12

By Estee

Power 953 News

Some people would say that Taylor Swift hasn’t evolved as an artist.  Whether that’s true or not, Taylor is the first person to admit that her creative PROCESS hasn’t changed.

She told  “Harper’s Bazaar” magazine, “A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song.

“But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head.  And that’s the purest part of my job.

“It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room.”

 

 

