Posted: August 16, 2018

The 21st Century’s Most Influential Musician Is . . . Rihanna

By Estee

Power 953 News

If you had to name the 21st century’s most “influential” musician, who would you go with?

NPR says it’s RIhanna.

They say, “Rihanna shaped the texture and taste of the air by consistently doing what pop, at its very best, is supposed to do:  Taking disparate genres:  Rock, EDM, dancehall, trap and even dubstep . . . and turning them into something that makes sense to us, to everyone.

“If she’s not seen as taking musical risks, it’s only because so many of them PAID OFF.  Rihanna is the most important pop artist of the century because of these contributions to music . . . and her music is beloved.”

And they also say, “She stretched the boundaries of genre, but she also demanded that her vast audience grapple with the complexity of her inner life . . . both when it was empowering and when it was difficult.”

