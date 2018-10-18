By Estee

Power 953 News

“The Conners” did okay in the ratings on Tuesday night. It averaged 10.6 million viewers, although that number might climb a bit once DVR and delayed viewing are factored in.

Some might say that it’s down because Roseanne Barr isn’t on the show anymore, but it’s hard to make a direct correlation . . . because last season, it was coming back after being off the air for 21 years.

And this season, it was coming back after being off the air for five months.

The big question is, now that the hype / curiosity factor is gone, where will the ratings settle in? And whatever that number is, it’ll be hard to say whether or not it would’ve been better off WITH or WITHOUT Roseanne.