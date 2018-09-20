Now Playing
Posted: September 20, 2018

The Director of “Black Panther” Has Joined LeBron James’ “Space Jam” Sequel

By Estee

Yesterday, LeBron announced that  “Black Panther” and  “Creed” director Ryan Coogler is coming on-board as a producer . . . and that guy’s pretty hot right now, so he’s not going to waste his time with something that won’t be made.

There are no specifics on the story, but supposedly it will NOT be based on the original movie, and is NOT being considered a sequel.  Of course it WILL involve the Looney Tunes, just like the original.

And they’re hoping to get Michael Jordan involved somehow . . . maybe for a cameo.

The rough plan is for production to start NEXT summer.

“Space Jam” is the  highest-grossing basketball movie of all time, just ahead of  “White Man Can’t Jump”.

