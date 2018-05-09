By Estee

Soooooo Katy Perry has extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift.

Taylor posted a video on social media, showing a gift that Katy had sent. It’s an ACTUAL olive branch, along with a card.

You can only see a portion of the note . . . but it looks like it says, “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air.” It goes on to say she’s “deeply sorry” about something, but the rest is blocked by the envelope.

In any event, the bad blood between the two is apparently gone, because in the video Taylor said, “This means so much to me.”