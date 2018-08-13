The Most Binge-Watched TV Show of 2018 So Far in Every State

By Estee

What’s the one TV show you can just watch over and over again? Apparently the most common answer to that question right now is . . . “The Office”.

Here are the top five shows, and which states ‘binge-watched’ them more than any other shows:

1. “The Office”, #1 in 12 states . . . Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas.

2. “13 Reasons Why”, 7 states . . . California, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, and Oklahoma

3. “Grey’s Anatomy”, 6 states . . . Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico,

4. “Supernatural”, 5 states . . . Colorado, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

5. “Friends”, 4 states . . . Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, and Vermont.