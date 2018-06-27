The Most Popular Female Superhero in Each State

Not surprisingly, Wonder Woman is the MOST popular. She came up SEVEN times . . . winning six states, plus Washington, D.C.
The next two are TV heroes: Supergirl and Marvel’s Jessica Jones. They each won SIX states. The DC heroes Batgirl and Power Girl were each a big deal in FOUR states, and neither of them ever had their own show.
Black Widow from “The Avengers” and Black Canary from the CW series “Arrow” had THREE states apiece.
Heroes who got either ONE or TWO mentions included Jean Grey and Storm from “X-Men”, Gamora from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, She-Hulk, Scarlet Witch from “The Avengers”, and The Wasp.
Here’s the full list by state . . .
Alabama – Wonder Woman
Alaska – Jean Grey
Arizona – Black Widow
Arkansas – Supergirl
California – Wonder Woman
Colorado – Black Widow
Connecticut – Supergirl
Delaware – Gamora
DC – Wonder Woman
Florida – Jean Grey
Georgia – Shuri
Hawaii – Black Canary
Idaho – Valkyrie
Illinois – Wonder Woman
Indiana – Power Girl
Iowa – Batgirl
Kansas – Power Girl
Kentucky – Supergirl
Louisiana – Supergirl
Maine – Batgirl
Maryland – Storm
Massachusetts – Batgirl
Michigan – Jessica Jones
Minnesota – Batgirl
Mississippi – Raven
Missouri – She-Hulk
Montana – Hawkgirl
Nebraska – Power Girl
Nevada – Zatanna
New Hampshire – Wonder Woman
New Jersey – Wonder Woman
New Mexico – Black Widow
New York – Jessica Jones
North Carolina – Wonder Woman
North Dakota – Starfire
Ohio – Supergirl
Oklahoma – Zatanna
Oregon – Jessica Jones
Pennsylvania – Jessica Jones
Rhode Island – Huntress
South Carolina – She-Hulk
South Dakota – Supergirl
Tennessee – Black Canary
Texas – Black Canary
Utah – Wasp
Vermont – Jessica Jones
Virginia – Jessica Jones
Washington – Starfire
West Virginia – Raven
Wisconsin – Power Girl
Wyoming – Scarlet Witch
