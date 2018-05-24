Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2018

The NFL owners have approved a new policy about kneeling during national anthem

By Estee

Power 953 News

The NFL owners have approved a new policy which requires all players and team personnel to stand for the National Anthem if they’re on the field.  If they kneel, teams and individuals will be subject to a fine.  But players can stay in the locker room if they want to, without penalty.

It’s possible that fans could be impacted by the NFL’s focus on honoring the National Anthem.  49ers owner Jed York says they’re banning sales at concession stands during the Anthem, because it’s, quote, “not appropriate for [teams] to profit during that period.”

 

