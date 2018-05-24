Sign in with your existing account
The NFL owners have approved a new policy about kneeling during national anthem
By
Estee
Power 953 News
The NFL owners have approved a new policy which requires all players and team personnel to stand for the National Anthem if
they’re on the field. If they kneel, teams and individuals will be subject to a fine. But players can stay in the locker
room if they want to, without penalty.
It’s possible that fans could be impacted by the NFL’s focus on honoring the National Anthem. 49ers owner Jed York says they’re
banning sales at concession stands during the Anthem, because it’s, quote, “not appropriate for [teams] to profit during that
period.”
