By Estee

Power 953 News

The President of the United States met with Kim Kardashian about prison reform.

Kim is trying to help 62-year-old grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson, who’s serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. She’s been locked up for over 20 years so far.

After their meeting, Kim said, “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson . . .

“We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she and so many like her will get a second chance at life.”