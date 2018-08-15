Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2018

The Rock falls!

By djnailz

Power 953 News

The Rock is one of the highest paid actors right now in Hollywood. Seems like there’s not a weekend you go to the movies and there is NOT a movie in theaters without him gracing the screen. Have you noticed how many times the Rocks falls in his movies? Check out this hilarious compilation of the Rock falling in all of his movies.

