Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: May 22, 2018

The USPS just announced they’re going to put out SCRATCH-AND-SNIFF stamps on June 20th.

Comments

Related

View Larger
The USPS just announced they’re going to put out SCRATCH-AND-SNIFF stamps on June 20th.

By Estee

Power 953 News

The 10 different stamps will all have pictures of popsicles and their scents, including things like fruits, chocolate, and root beer.  And they’re “forever” stamps, so they should just be the same cost as other stamps.

 

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation