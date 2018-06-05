Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 06, 2018

The White House’s Philadelphia Eagles / National Anthem Celebration Was Bizarre

Comments

Related

View Larger
The White House’s Philadelphia Eagles / National Anthem Celebration Was Bizarre
View Larger
The White House’s Philadelphia Eagles / National Anthem Celebration Was Bizarre

By Estee

Power 953 News

With no Super Bowl champions to welcome, President Trump still went forward with his “celebration of the American flag with Eagles fans.” Problem was, there were no Eagles fans.

When Trump found out that most of the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t want to attend the traditional White House visit, he dis-invited the team, and turned it into a celebration of America and the National Anthem.

Trump  scolded the players for disappointing the “1,000 fans planning to attend” . . . but apparently, THEY backed out too.

A Philly reporter who was there could only find “one or two” Eagles logos in the crowd . . . and everyone was wearing suits, like they were government staffers and lobbyists.  Because they were.

Slate

✔ @Slate

Many of the “Eagles fans” at Trump’s patriotism rally looked suspiciously like White House and congressional interns: https://slate.trib.al/V1sFW0F  

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Dana Milbank

✔ @Milbank

Do all Eagles fans wear business suits?

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation