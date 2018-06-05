By Estee

With no Super Bowl champions to welcome, President Trump still went forward with his “celebration of the American flag with Eagles fans.” Problem was, there were no Eagles fans.

When Trump found out that most of the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t want to attend the traditional White House visit, he dis-invited the team, and turned it into a celebration of America and the National Anthem.

Trump scolded the players for disappointing the “1,000 fans planning to attend” . . . but apparently, THEY backed out too.

A Philly reporter who was there could only find “one or two” Eagles logos in the crowd . . . and everyone was wearing suits, like they were government staffers and lobbyists. Because they were.