A celebrity manicurist named Deborah Lippmann says, quote, “I remember when I was dating my husband, he was over at my house one night when, and my phone rang at 1 o’clock in the morning, and it was Beyoncé’s people.

“She was in the studio and she had a two-hour break, and they were like, ‘Can you come to the studio now and give her a mani-pedi?’ And my husband said, ‘What kind of manicures do you give at 1 o’clock in the morning?'”

Lippmann says that’s pretty common for musicians, because they tend to be “nocturnal”.