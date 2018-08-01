Think you could be the next American Idol?

By Estee

On August 25th, the American Idol Bus Tour is making a stop right here in Orlando, and Channel 9 and Power 95.3 are giving you a chance to win a Silver Ticket or Front of the Line Audition Pass.

We’re looking for Central Florida’s best singers. Do you have what it takes? Here’s how it works:

Grab a camera or a smart phone and record yourself singing a capella (without a backing track, music, or instruments) for 20 seconds. Upload your best audition here and our panel of judges will select the top 30 finalists. On August 18th, the top thirty finalists will audition for our panel of judges in-person, at Fun Spot America. The top contestant as rated by the contest judges at the in-person audition will receive the Silver Ticket Award that allows the winner to skip the tour bus audition entirely and attend one of five regional “American Idol” auditions in front of the show’s judges. The location of those auditions will be announced at a later date. The Silver Ticket winner receives airfare and hotel for them and one guest. The remaining five finalists will each receive one front of the line audition pass, allowing them to skip the line at the Orlando American Idol Auditions on August 25th.

We will be accepting entries for the 2018 Orlando Idol Contest from July 30th at 12:00 pm through August 5th at 8:59 am.

Note: Orlando Idol Contestants must be between the ages of 15-28 to align with American Idol’s eligibility requirements. See more here.

This is your first step on the road to super-stardom. Upload your video and enter now!

