Posted: September 24, 2018

Tiger Woods won his first tournament in FIVE years yesterday

By Estee

Power 953 News

It was the ‘ Tour Championship‘ . . . the final individual event of the PGA season.

It wasn’t a super dramatic finish . . . but the win means Tiger may FINALLY be back.

All the personal drama aside, it’s been just 17 months since he had spinal fusion surgery . . . and not too long ago, it looked like he may NEVER again be competitive in a PGA tournament.

But now, Tiger is looking to build on this, and make winning a MAJOR his goal for next year.  He hasn’t won one of those since he won the U.S. Open in 2008.

Tiger’s best moment came at the very end.  As he approached the 18th green, a massive crowd of fans followed behind him to catch a glimpse of the winning putt.

