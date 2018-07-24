Sign in with your existing account
Tim Tebow Is Injured, and Will Miss the Rest of the Baseball Season
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Jesus’ favorite minor league baseball player Tim Tebow has a broken bone in his right hand, and it’s a big injury. He’ll
have surgery TODAY, and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Tebow has been playing outfield for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Of course,
the Mets, as you may know, are notorious for constantly being RAVAGED by injuries.
It’s bad timing for Tebow . . . since he was actually playing pretty well.
