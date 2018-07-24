Tim Tebow Is Injured, and Will Miss the Rest of the Baseball Season

Jesus’ favorite minor league baseball player Tim Tebow has a broken bone in his right hand, and it’s a big injury. He’ll have surgery TODAY, and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Tebow has been playing outfield for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Of course, the Mets, as you may know, are notorious for constantly being RAVAGED by injuries.

It’s bad timing for Tebow . . . since he was actually playing pretty well.