Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 05, 2018

TMZ Says a New “Roseanne” Show Will Be Announced Very Soon

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

ABC is moving ahead with a new  “Roseanne” show… without ROSEANNE BARR.

It’s still unclear how it’s going to work, but they say it could focus on Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene.

Sara DID address the cancellation on  “The Talk” yesterday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation