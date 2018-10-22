By Estee

You didn’t win the Mega Millions on Friday. No one did. So now we all have another chance to drop a bunch of cash on the tiny, tiny chance that we’ll get to be Oprah rich.

Tomorrow night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.6 BILLION. That’s the biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

And it makes the Powerball jackpot look weak, even though that’s going to be $620 million on Wednesday.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since a group of coworkers from California hit it back on July 24th. No one’s won the Powerball since August 11th.

And, of course, it’s our duty to remind you the odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.