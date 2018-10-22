Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 22, 2018

Tomorrow’s Mega Millions Has the Biggest Jackpot in U.S. History: $1.6 Billion

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

You didn’t win the Mega Millions on Friday.  No one did.  So now we all have another chance to drop a bunch of cash on the tiny, tiny chance that we’ll get to be Oprah rich.

Tomorrow night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.6 BILLION.  That’s the biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

And it makes the Powerball jackpot look weak, even though that’s going to be $620 million on Wednesday.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since a group of coworkers from California hit it back on July 24th.  No one’s won the Powerball since August 11th.

And, of course, it’s our duty to remind you the odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE