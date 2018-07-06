Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2018

Twitter Teases Jay-Z for Wearing a Helmet on a Jet Ski

By Estee

Power 953 News

Twitter is having a blast with pictures of JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ riding jet skis during a vacation in Italy . . . because Beyoncé appears to be having the time of her life, while Jay has that grumpy face of his on . . . and he’s wearing a HELMET.

The pictures are actually two years old, but they surfaced again recently, and the Tweets are golden.  Here are a few of them . . .

“Why does Jay-Z have on a helmet for a jet ski?  OMG get that man to an assisted living home already.”

“Jay-Z is the only person who can jet ski without smiling or having fun.”

“Beyoncé enjoying the waters and Jay-Z over here looking like the grandma on  ‘Family Matters’ that was into extreme sports.”

Hey, I’m all for safety, but helmets on a jet ski?  Is that even a thing?

