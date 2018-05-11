Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2018

Two Former “American Idol” Contestants Will Be Coaches on “The Voice” Next Season

By Estee

Power 953 News

This is kind of an interesting situation:  Next season on  “The Voice”, two of the coaches will be former  “American Idol”contestants.

Season 14 is airing right now, with Kelly Clarkson taking her first shot as a coach.

She’ll be back for Season 15, along with Jennifer Hudson, who coached Season 13.

Kelly and Jennifer will be joined by Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

 

