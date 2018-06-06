Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 06, 2018

Two-Thirds of Women Would Rather Marry a Guy With a Dad Bod Than Abs

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

 

Go ahead and eat that sixth doughnut or eat a big bowl of gravy.  It’s only making you MORE attractive.

According to a new survey, two-thirds of women say they’d rather marry someone with a DAD BOD than someone with six-pack abs.

Women say they think that men with dad bods are more confident . . . attractive . . . and take it even further and say they’re SEXY.

 

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation