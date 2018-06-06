Two-Thirds of Women Would Rather Marry a Guy With a Dad Bod Than Abs

By Estee

Go ahead and eat that sixth doughnut or eat a big bowl of gravy. It’s only making you MORE attractive.

According to a new survey, two-thirds of women say they’d rather marry someone with a DAD BOD than someone with six-pack abs.

Women say they think that men with dad bods are more confident . . . attractive . . . and take it even further and say they’re SEXY.