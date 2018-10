By Estee

“Venom” crushed the record for an October opening, by debuting with $80 million this weekend. The previous record-holder was “Gravity”, with $55.8 million.

Meanwhile, “A Star is Born” had a respectable second-place opening, with $41.3 million. Here’s this weekend’s Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “Venom”, $80 million.

2. NEW: “A Star is Born”, $41.3 million.

3. “Smallfoot”, $14.9 million. Up to $42.8 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Night School”, $12.3 million. Up to $46.8 million in its 2nd week.

5. “The House with a Clock in its Walls”, $7.3 million. Up to $55.1 million in its 3rd week.

6. “A Simple Favor”, $3.4 million. Up to $49 million in its 4th week.

7. “The Nun”, $2.6 million. Up to $113.4 million in its 5th week.

8. “Hell Fest”, $2.1 million. Up to $8.9 million in its 2nd week.

9. “Crazy Rich Asians”, $2.06 million. Up to $169.1 million in its 8th week.

10. “The Predator”, $900,000. Up to $50 million in its 4th week.