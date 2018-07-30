Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 30, 2018

[Video] Watch Kendrick Lamar’s acting debut

Comments

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Kendrick Lamar is definitely showing that he is a jack of all trades! Last night he made his acting debut as a special guest on the hit TV show POWER.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation