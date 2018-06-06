Now Playing
Posted: June 06, 2018

Walmart Is Giving Everyone Free Pizza Today Just For Stopping By

By Estee

Power 953 News

Last year, Walmart tweaked the recipe for their brand of frozen pizza . . . and everyone HATED it.  So now, they’re switching back to the old recipe.

And to celebrate, they’re giving out slices today . . . for free.  All you have to do is go to a Walmart and they’ll give you a slice of pizza.

It’s not at every single Walmart, so you may want to call first . . . and it’s one slice per person.

