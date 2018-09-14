Now Playing
Posted: September 14, 2018

Want to Drink Wine in the Shower? A New Product Makes That Easy

By Estee

It’s about time that manufacturers started catering to those of us who don’t want to have to STOP DRINKIN’ just to get ready to go out.

Urban Outfitters just started  selling a new product called the Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder.  It’s a waterproof device that holds a wine glass . . . and it suctions on the wall of your shower.

So now you can take your glass of wine into the shower and have a safe, secure place to put it while you use shampoo.  If you want one, you can pre-order it for $15, and they’re set to ship in November.

