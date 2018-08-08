Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: August 08, 2018

Watch Jimmy Fallon’s”Drunken Duet”

Comments

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Jimmy Fallon took one of his most popular late night games from his late night show out of the studio and tried it live in the Hamptons. It was with way more booze… maybe!

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation