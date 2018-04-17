Now Playing
Posted: April 17, 2018

Well, this was unexpected:  Kendrick Lamar has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music, for his album “DAMN”

By Estee

Power 953 News

This makes him the first non-classical or jazz artist to ever win it.

Pulitzer officials called the album,”a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life.”

And Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy  called it, “a dense and sophisticated collage of hybrid sounds, polyrhythms, layered under what we would probably consider pulsing kinetic text.  The brilliance of the music is what’s shone through.”

In 2008, Bob Dylan won a Pulitzer in the “ Special Awards and Citations” category for his, “profound impact on popular music and American culture.”  But that’s not as prestigious as Kendrick’s award.

