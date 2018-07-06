Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2018

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Don’t Call Themselves “Married” Anymore

By Estee

Power 953 News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t call themselves “married” anymore.  But not because the breakup rumors finally came true.  They’re more together now than ever.

On Tidal’s  “Rap Radar” podcast, Will said, quote, “We don’t even say we’re married anymore.  We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.

“[There are] no deal breakers.  There’s nothing she could do . . . ever . . . nothing that would break our relationship.  She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

 

