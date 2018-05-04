Sign in with your existing account
Will Smith Will Jump Out of a Helicopter on His 50th Birthday
By
Estee
Power 953 News
You may be seeing Will Smith heavy on social media pushing a lot of positive messages out to his fans and traveling the world
while doing it. Also, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith just jumped on Instagram.
But Will Smith
has something special planned for his 50th birthday on September 25th: He’s jumping out of a helicopter. Over the Grand
Canyon. It’ll be a BUNGEE jump, though . . . as if that makes it any less terrifying.
He’s doing it for charity, and broadcasting it on YouTube.
Will launched his YouTube
channel in December, and it already has 1.8 million subscribers.
VIDEO
