Will Smith Will Jump Out of a Helicopter on His 50th Birthday

By Estee

Power 953 News

You may be seeing Will Smith heavy on social media pushing a lot of positive messages out to his fans and traveling the world while doing it. Also, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith just jumped on Instagram.

But Will Smith has something special planned for his 50th birthday on September 25th: He’s jumping out of a helicopter. Over the Grand Canyon. It’ll be a BUNGEE jump, though . . . as if that makes it any less terrifying.

He’s doing it for charity, and broadcasting it on YouTube.

Will launched his YouTube channel in December, and it already has 1.8 million subscribers.