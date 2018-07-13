Now Playing
Posted: July 13, 2018

Will Smith wins the “In My Feelings” challenge

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Every day a new video goes viral and a new challenge is created every month. July seems to see to belong to Drake #InMyFeelingsChallenge aka #DoTheShiggy. Originally created by Shiggy

Everyone has jumped in on the fun from celebrities and even us at POWER!

The Mic drop came yesterday… Will Smith literally shut everyone’s video DOWN!

