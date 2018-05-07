Now Playing
Posted: May 07, 2018

Willow Smith Learned About Sex by Walking in on Her Parents

By Estee

Power 953 News

Willow Smith is doing a new talk show called  “Red Table Talk”, along with her mom Jada Pinkett and Jada’s mom.  It premieres today on  Facebook Watch.

And Jada says that during a show they did about sex, Willow dropped a bomb on her.

“I was like, ‘What was your introduction to sex?’  She was like, ‘Well, you know, me walking in on you and Dad.’  I had no idea!”

But Jada added, “She said she didn’t really see anything.  But she knew she had just walked in on a very private moment.”

Jada also said Will doesn’t know about it yet.

“I didn’t tell him on purpose because I think it’ll be so funny.  He does that to me all the time.  I’ll sip on my little tea and [watch].”

