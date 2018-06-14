Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 14, 2018

Wine-Flavored Water Now Exists . . . If You Want the Taste of Watered Down Wine

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

A new WINE-FLAVORED WATER is going on sale in July.  It’s like bottled water, but they use wine grapes to infuse a little bit of flavor into it . . . and it’s non-alcoholic.  So yeah, it’s just like super watered down wine that won’t get you drunk.

It comes in both red and white.  And if it somehow appeals to you, it’s called O. Vine Wine Grape Infused Water . . . and you can go to  WineWater.com next month to find out where to buy it.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation