By Estee

Power 953 News

A new WINE-FLAVORED WATER is going on sale in July. It’s like bottled water, but they use wine grapes to infuse a little bit of flavor into it . . . and it’s non-alcoholic. So yeah, it’s just like super watered down wine that won’t get you drunk.

It comes in both red and white. And if it somehow appeals to you, it’s called O. Vine Wine Grape Infused Water . . . and you can go to WineWater.com next month to find out where to buy it.