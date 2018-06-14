Sign in with your existing account
Wine-Flavored Water Now Exists . . . If You Want the Taste of Watered Down Wine
By
Estee
Power 953 News
A new WINE-FLAVORED WATER is going on sale in July. It’s like bottled water, but they use wine grapes to infuse a little
bit of flavor into it . . . and it’s non-alcoholic. So yeah, it’s just like super watered down wine that won’t get you drunk.
It comes in both red and white. And if it somehow appeals to you, it’s called O. Vine Wine Grape Infused Water . . . and
you can go to
WineWater.com next month to find out where to buy it.
