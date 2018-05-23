By Estee

Power 953 News

Like it or not, the NFL wants players to STOP kneeling for the National Anthem. That’s a fact.

The NFL owners talked about it at a meeting yesterday, and one idea they talked about was this . . .

The home team would decide whether the teams even come out for the anthem . . . and if they do, any players that kneel would earn a 15-yard penalty for their team on its first possession.

Other possibilities include: Allowing each team to implement its own policy . . . clearing the field of all football personnel while the Anthem is played . . . instructing players who don’t want to stand to remain in the locker room . . .

Slapping fines on players who don’t stand . . . adding language in contracts to FORCE them to stand . . . or just leaving the current policy in place.

The league’s current policy is that players “should” stand . . . but they aren’t REQUIRED to do so.