Posted: May 23, 2018

With no answer on Tuesday, NFL owners will resume national anthem discussions

By Estee

Power 953 News

Like it or not, the NFL wants players to STOP kneeling for the National Anthem.  That’s a fact.

The NFL owners talked about it at a meeting yesterday, and one idea they talked about was this . . .

The home team would decide whether the teams even come out for the anthem . . . and if they do, any players that kneel would earn a 15-yard penalty for their team on its first possession.

Other  possibilities include:  Allowing each team to implement its own policy . . . clearing the field of all football personnel while the Anthem is played . . . instructing players who don’t want to stand to remain in the locker room . . .

Slapping fines on players who don’t stand . . . adding language in contracts to FORCE them to stand . . . or just leaving the current policy in place.

The league’s current policy is that players “should” stand . . . but they aren’t REQUIRED to do so.

 

 

