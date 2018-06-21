XXXTentacion Broke Taylor Swift’s Single-Day Spotify Streaming Record

By Estee

Power 953 News

XXTENTACION broke the single-day streaming record on Spotify on Tuesday, the day after his death. His song “SAD!”racked up 10.4 million streams, which surpasses the record that Taylor Swift set last year, when “Look What You Made Me Do” got 10.1 million streams.

Speaking of XXXTentacion, it sounds like he was shot in the neck and died immediately, and the authorities believe it was a RANDOM attack.

Also, there was a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, but things got out of hand, and it turned into a riot. Police had to use tear gas on the crowd. And his ex-girlfriend says she was kicked out of a memorial in Florida.