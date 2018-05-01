By Estee

Power 953 News

Yasssss! It’s about time, huh!? ‘NSYNC got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. There were hundreds of screaming fans trying to catch a glimpse. It reminded me of Times Square outside ‘TRL’ circa 2000.

Lance, Justin, Joey, Chris and JC reunited for the first time in nearly 2 years yesterday at the unveiling of their star. The last time they were all together was a couple of years ago at JC’s 40th birthday bash. The timing was perfect, since Timberlake is in L.A. for his current tour.

Their fans are clearly as passionate as ever — despite no new music from the guys since 2001 — and packed both sides of the street for the ceremony … which is NOT common for these Hollywood Walk of Fame events.

Ellen Degeneres and Carson Daly were there too hyping up the crowd.