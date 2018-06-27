Now Playing
Posted: June 27, 2018

10-year-old LONNIE CHAVIS from “This Is Us” gets trolled for the gap in his teeth. His response is amazing

By Estee

Power 953 News

10-year-old Lonnie Chavis plays the young version of Randall on  “This Is Us”, and he has a gap between his front teeth.  It’s led to some online bullying . . . and an AMAZING response from Lonnie.

He posted an Instagram  video saying, quote, “I could get my gap fixed.  Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?  There are kids out here killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff.

“I mean, It’s stupid.  Is it fun?  No.  It hurts people.  People kill themselves, and you’re the one who’s making them do it.  Fix your heart, though.  For real.

“I’m happy that I can handle this.  I can handle this.  I’m not tripping.  But there are kids out here.  If y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip.  Be who you want to be.  Do what you want to do.  Do you.  Be you.  Believe in yourself.”

