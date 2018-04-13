Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 13, 2018

YODELING WALMART KID A SHOO IN FOR COACHELLA

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

The kid who went viral for yodeling at a Walmart is about to take his act to Coachella and he’ll be performing with Pot Malone!

Thanks to Ellen Degeneres he’s getting more and more attention.

Our sources say his team is trying to make it happen with Post Malone.

Mason’s popularity has soared since a vid of him yodeling Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” at a Harrisburg, IL Walmart blew up.

And it looks like Yodeling Kid’s just getting started.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation