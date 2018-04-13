YODELING WALMART KID A SHOO IN FOR COACHELLA

By Estee

Power 953 News

The kid who went viral for yodeling at a Walmart is about to take his act to Coachella and he’ll be performing with Pot Malone!

Thanks to Ellen Degeneres he’s getting more and more attention.

Our sources say his team is trying to make it happen with Post Malone.

Mason’s popularity has soared since a vid of him yodeling Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” at a Harrisburg, IL Walmart blew up.

And it looks like Yodeling Kid’s just getting started.