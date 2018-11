Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin Timberlake postponed Wednesday night’s Man of the Woods tour date at Madison Square Garden, explaining on social media that his “vocal chords are severely bruised” and he cannot perform “on doctor’s orders.”

“I’m gonna make this up to you,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram“… Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

The new show is rescheduled to take place on Timberlake’s birthday, Jan. 31.