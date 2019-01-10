Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos participate in the opening ceremony of the newspaper's new location January 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Kerry and Bezos worked to help free Post reporter Jason Rezaian after he spent 18 months in an Iranian prison after he was jailed and tried in secret for espionage. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Whooooa. This is insane. So the creator of Amazon, Jess Bezos and his wife of 25 years, McKenzie are getting a divorce... a $136 billion one.

Jeff is by far the richest man in the world, worth over $136 BILLION. Most of that is tied up in Amazon stock, so that's probably how MacKenzie will be paid whatever settlement she's getting.

If she gets even HALF her husband's fortune, she'll be the 5th richest person in the world, and by far the richest WOMAN in the world.

She'll also be worth more than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.