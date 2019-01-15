Now Playing
Posted: January 15, 2019

Another stupid jeans fad alert!

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Models backstage ahead of the Sunnei show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
By Martin Estee

There have been so many weird fashion trends over the years... specifically jean fads.

Upside-down jeans, to breakaway jeans that convert into jorts.  Now two weeks into the New Year, we get a new one...

 

ASYMMETRICAL JEANS.

 

 What are those? One leg is flared like a bell bottom . . . and one leg is tight and tapered like a skinny jean.

 

 There's no word on when these are going to go into production. 

 

(Dazed)

 

(Here's a picture.)

 

 

 

 

 
 
