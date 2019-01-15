Another stupid jeans fad alert!

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

By Martin Estee

There have been so many weird fashion trends over the years... specifically jean fads.

Upside-down jeans, to breakaway jeans that convert into jorts. Now two weeks into the New Year, we get a new one...

ASYMMETRICAL JEANS.

What are those? One leg is flared like a bell bottom . . . and one leg is tight and tapered like a skinny jean.

There's no word on when these are going to go into production.

(Dazed)

(Here's a picture.)