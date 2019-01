By Martin Estee

I feel like this was just bound to happen. Apple is trying to create their own Netflix-type service, but with video games.

In other words, you pay a flat fee and get unlimited access to a list of titles. Talks with game developers are in the early stages, so there's no word what a subscription will cost, or what games will be available.

As you may know, there's already a service that operates similar to this -- It's called Gamefly, and it actually sends you game discs via snail mail.