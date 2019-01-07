Aquaman continues to score big 

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - DECEMBER 19: Jason Momoa attends the Aquaman Sydney Fan Event at Event Cinemas George Street on December 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

"Aquaman" just made another $30.7 million, which was enough to win the box office for the third straight weekend. It debuted just before Christmas and has now made $259 million domestically, and $940 million worldwide.

"Entertainment Weekly" says "Aquaman" is now the highest-grossing D.C. Extended Universe movie at the global box office, passing "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", which made $873 million globally.